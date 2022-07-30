Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In April, I was able to explore the beauty of Chile, from the barren Atacama Desert in the north to the lonely wilderness of Patagonia. That morning in Torres del Paine National Park, there was this short moment, where the sun was creeping over the ridge below the clouds, bathing the lower part of the Paine massive in scarlet and orange colours.

This short moment was truly magical. Patagonia offers one of the most impressive landscapes I've seen. It is a true paradise for landscape and wildlife photographers. The perfect mix of endless, uninhabited wilderness, packed with impressive mountain formations and a fauna rich in species, which will captivate and inspire you.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

