Reine, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was at Norway's Lofoten island with a bunch of other photographer, aiming to shoot the less obvious locations. We were not disappointed. Still, these so called iconic locations have become iconic for a reason and we did not want to return home without taking a shot of them. So, we ended up at the lovely town of Reine that gives you lots of photographic opportunities. We quite happily spent half a day here, shooting countless images. At the end of our session, we went to the famous vantage point and shot this image. I took a bunch of them so that I could select the one with the most dramatic clouds. The lighting conditions were excellent but the harsh wind made is a cold adventure. Still, I am quite happy how this one turned out.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now