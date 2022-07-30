Pierce County, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I camped out at my car in the beginning of July this year, I know this area packed with snow in the winter and they don't melt until almost the end of July, I got up at 4 a.m. from my car, hike to this icy lake, there was plenty of snow left, I survey the area and found the lake was actually frozen.

I setup my tripod quickly (park of the tripod leg was in the frozen water) and dial in on the polarizer so the ice in the water is clearly visible, and I patiently waited for the clouds to clear, so the mountain would be visible as well after about 5 minutes, the clouds finally moved away and the mountain is visible, and replaced the sky with a slide of pink hue, I quickly took couple of shots, less than a minute later, the clouds moved back in and the mountain was completely gone. Well, I think I still got a very decent "Icy Sunrise" shot of the scene.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now