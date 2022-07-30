Mt Bachelor, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Oregon’s most eligible bachelor is a sight to behold at sunrise. Mt. Bachelor is loved by Central Oregon’s recreation community. But photographers also have a crush on this beauty. It’s surrounded by Cascade lakes which begin to show themselves in the early summer after a long winter buried by snow. On this particular morning, I stood in the murky, muddy remnants of Sparks Lake. The reflection was as clear as glass as the textures of the lake bed added interesting lines and depth. It was all topped off by a simple yet magical morning sky full of pinks, blues and yellows. It was love at first sight.

