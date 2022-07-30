Monument Valley Sunrise, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was my first morning in Monument Valley when I awoke with inentions of capturing the sun rising from behind a backdrop of the rock monuments. Peering through the sliding glass door of my room in The View hotel at the Navajo National Tribal Park, I realized the sun would rise directly behind the iconic Merrick Butte. I decided to shoot from my third-floor balcony to gain a height nearly level with the monuments rather than from ground level. As the sun peeked above the horizon, something fantastic happened. Suddenly, it appeared that Merrick Butte was ablaze, as though flames were emating from its flat top. Meanwhile, clouds high above resembled puffs of smoke, enhancing the image of this massive rock structure seemingly on fire. It was an astounding moment I'll never forget.

