McGregor Sunrise, Minnesota, USA

Like many photographers, my favorite time of day is early morning. The colors of the sunrise make it worth getting up. Summer is a great time season to catch the sunrise, I just wish it wasn't so early! Getting up at 4:30 am, can be pretty difficult.

Not only can the sunrise be colorful, but in the morning during the summer it is not unusual to find fog over the ground. I always check the weather the night before I get up early. I want to make sure that there are going to be some (but not too many) clouds in the sky. I also check the dew point (a measure of moisture) and temperature. For fog to occur, the dew point must be equal (or very close to) to the temperature. Since the lowest temperatures usually occur early in the morning (generally between 5 and 7 am), the temperature will drop closest to the dew point temperature during this time. In this photo, there was fog throughout the landscape.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

