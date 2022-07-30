Green River Canyon Sunrise, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is a beautiful river aptly named "green" because it is. The dark reddish cliffs are sedimentary Precambrian rock, so old there are no fossils in it (1.1 billion years). This photo was taken in the early morning in Green River Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument just inside the Utah border.

A graduated neutral density filter was used to even the exposure between the brightness of the sunlight, the low cloud on the canyon rim, and the dark canyon. A tripod was necessary for the combination of a quality ISO and slow shutter speed. Dinosaur National Monument is not an easy park to see.

It consists of two rivers running through it the Green and the Yampa, and if one really wants to see it, one has to go on a raft trip. Though there may be no fossils in the cliffs there is a visitor center with plenty of dinosaur fossils. Also, beautiful overlooks, one being above the canyon where that low cloud is positioned.

