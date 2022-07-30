Dawn Glow, Robin Hoods Bay, Yorkshire Coast, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A 4am start saw us head for Robin Hoods Bay on the Yorkshire coast one August morning and the moment we arrived at the car park, we could see that we were in for some interesting conditions. We walked down the hill towards the beach as the light strengthened and set up on the beach just as the sky began to light up and allow us to capture the village of Robin Hoods Bay in warm dawn light of a late summer morning.

As the sunrise approached, we made our way out onto the rocks, but the tide was rapidly driving us back again towards the beach, however I just managed to make a detour up a rocky outcrop for long enough to capture the light on the rocks and the village. By now the light was getting strong and quite harsh, so I fitted a 3 stop soft ND filter and was careful to avoid burnt out highlights.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

