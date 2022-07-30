Bateau Bay Beach, New South Wales, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I headed down to Bateau Bay Beach in the dark, well before the sunrise, hoping for good light and colour. I was drawn to the ripple patterns in the wet sand and when the dawn broke my wishes came true with the sky lighting up in colour and with the bonus of the reflections in the pools of water. This was my first and most successful attempt at shooting Bateau Bay. I have returned several times since, but I'm still waiting to get a sunrise or sunset that beats this one.

