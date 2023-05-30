Ciucas Mountains, Prahova, Romania

Taken in the high hills of the Carpathians, in the Ciucas Massif, this image showcases the woodland ambience in the case of a thermal inversion just as winter temperatures begin to spread around the base of the mountain.

Surrounded by a thick layer of low-altitude clouds, the trees seem as if they are all floating above everything else, with only their tips visible in different shades, thus creating a moody, mystic atmosphere as the clouds entirely engulf and hide from view the surrounding hills.

