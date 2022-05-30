Vydrany, Dunajska Streda, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The sun rises after each storm. This beautiful rainbow appeared to us at sunset. At first only one, later two. The rainbow was so huge that I had to use an 8 mm lens. It was a fascinating sight and a beautiful end to the day on the Great Rye Island. Great Rye Island, Slovak Veľký Žitný Ostrov, riverine island, Western Slovakia region. The island lies southeast of Bratislava, between the Little Danube and Váh in the north and the Danube in the south. It consists of rich alluvial sediments deposited by the Danube. The Great Rye Island is largely grown with cereals, mostly wheat and rye.

