Tors Cove, Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

Tors Cove on Newfoundland's Southern Shore is located less than 30 minute drive from the capital city of St. john's and is one of the most scenic coastal locations in the province. Several islands sit just offshore in the North Atlantic and the most recognizable is Fox Island. In the summertime locals use the island as a place for their sheep to graze and if you look closely you can see old fence posts that keep the sheep from falling off the cliffs. This particular photo was taken as a heavy rainstorm moved in providing the dark, dreary clouds. An old, dilapidated fishing wharf sits in the foreground It's definitely an iconic location in the area.

