Lofoten Islands From Bodo, Norway

In April 2019 sands from the Sahara drifted north and made some breathtaking colors in the sunsets.

I am lucky to be working in the northern part of Norway where the sun sets later and later as spring and summer approaches. This picture is taken at 9.15 pm from the beach at Mjelle just outside Bodo.

Unfortunately I did not have neither my tripod nor my 100-400 mm, but in the end I think the panoramic view of the Lofoten islands worked pretty good. Nevertheless, I learned a lesson and nowadays I rarely go out without a tripod and a wide selection of lenses to be prepared for the unexpected.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

