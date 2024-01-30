Lake Vallecito Sunset, Bayfield, Colorado, USA

I live not far away from Lake Vallecito, and I had driven up to look at a property and go check out the lake as it was the first time it was fully frozen this season that I had seen.

Luckily I had my camera because as I watched the sun set through the mountains the sky lit up a fiery orange. It was an amazing color against the snow.

