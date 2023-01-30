Vanhakaupunki Rapids, Helsinki, Finland

The ‘Old town rapids’ photo was taken on a cold winter afternoon at the Vanhakaupunki rapids in Helsinki, 6 km from the city centre. The spray from the rapids created icicles and covered everything in magical ice.

I used a 24mm tilt-shift lens to keep all vertical lines straight and adjusted the exposure time to get the right look in the water by using a small aperture and low ISO.

The original photo had boring colours, so I converted it to black-and-white and toned the picture blue in SilverEFEX Pro. The SilverEFEX is an excellent tool to bring out texture and character in a photo. The final picture corresponds much better with my original vision.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

