Holltobel, Oberstdorf, Bavaria, Germany

I came across the Holltobel (Hell's Ravine) by accident at the beginning of January because the path we wanted to take was closed due to logging. We were forced to take the steep path down alongside the ravine and were struck by its wild beauty and inaccessibility, but there was no snow.

Last week I took a day off work to head back down there and see how it looked in the snow and ice. It was at least -8°C as I left the car. This is a zoomed-in image of the upper falls in the ravine taken using a tripod.

