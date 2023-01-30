Dromara, Co Down, Northern Ireland

Our house faces the sunrise, so in the mornings, I see a beautiful disc take a tentative look over the Dromara Hills in the picturesque county Down (North of Ireland), then watch as it climbs slowly into the sky to signal the start of a new day. Sometimes it goes all shy and hides behind a rain cloud or looks weakly through the mist. It rises every day (all good so far), staying aloof to the weather conditions closer to the Earth’s surface and occasionally sending electrically charged particles to light up the Northern night skies. It maintains a perfect distance from the Earth to provide the right level of heat to sustain life and a myriad of light conditions to tempt photographers into capturing landscapes.

It was a frosty morning in December 2022. I stood freezing on the front steps, camera in hand, waiting for the sun to rise. It was one of those shy days when the clouds kept the sun hidden, allowing only the occasional glimpse of dynamic light. A sports photographer with a motor drive wouldn’t be able to capture the right moment.

I captured this winter scene from the front step using a manual process, a little experience, and many missed photos. Looking North, the rising sun (in the East as usual) paints the trees in a lovely pink hue whilst the freshly fallen snow reflects back some of the light, further enhancing a beautiful vista.

A few seconds later and the light was gone. A few days later and the snow was gone too.

