    Black Valley Canyon, Arizona, USA
    By Sachi Desai

    I often travel with my camera on work trips primarily to not feel FOMO but never expecting actually to find a picture.

    Our meetings finished early on Friday. I was lining up with a fresh morning snowstorm north of Phoenix, Arizona, in the high country. As I realized I would not reach my destination, I frantically searched for a location that conveyed the moment. I looked at every nearby dirt road, balancing my anxious state and not getting my car stuck.

    I finally found a side of an exit off the interstate that would satisfy; not expecting much, I was treated to the show. Arizona is genuinely extremely beautiful.

