Sunbeams and Shadows, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Some of the best moments I’ve captured here on Salt Spring Island have been just outside my door and this image is one of my favourite photos in a series I call, “Sunbeams and Shadows in the Mist”. For me, it really typifies the truly ethereal winters we experience here on our rainforest island in the Pacific Northwest.

After the snow melt in mid-January, I was excited to be able to photograph the beautiful waterfalls — running high and roaring — hidden in the forest off Mountain Road in the south end of the island. Using my tripod and really taking my time to compose captivating landscapes on a smaller scale, I wanted to create images in which the light danced on the water flowing or splashing over the smooth stones. It was a wonderful, yet exhilarating, zen-like experience.

Eventually, though, the mist began its ghostly meandering again over the water and through the trees. And one afternoon, taking a break from looking at my computer screen, I let my eyes rest on the magnificent scene outside my window.

I ran out with my camera to marvel at these soft sunbeams which seemed to be sending out signals, drawing me along with their stepping-stone shadows. And so, as the steady voice of the fog horn blew in the distance, I strolled along, stopping every so often to admire and capture these otherworldly scenes morphing along our familiar dirt road.

When I meditate upon this image, I can’t help envisioning a celestial being with its arms outstretched, encompassing a mysterious, fleeting moment in time.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now