Sand Ripples, Great Sand Dunes NP, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Great Sand Dunes is one of the most unique national parks in Colorado and the USA. Spring and fall area ideal since the temperature on the dunes can reach uncomfortable temperatures in the heat of the summer. Any time of year, the early morning and late afternoon sunlight casts across the dunes from east/west, creating ideal conditions for photographing on the dunes. The low light angle highlights the wind-sculpted ridges and ripples in the sand, revealing amazing shadow formations that make for perfect foreground elements, leading lines, and pattern-rich textures.

This photo was made hiking toward the tops of the 800 foot dunes, and walking along the ridges allows one to get both the sunlit and shadowed sides of the dunes to make great compositions. This particular day had ideal weather conditions: Beaming afternoon sunlight, rich rainclouds surrounding the dunefield, and not too much wind - which is always a good thing when hiking in a world of sand. One of the biggest challenge in shooting here is also watching your tracks. As soon as you've walked across an area, your footprints, and all imprints of where you set up a tripod to shoot, will compromise the integrity of the a pristine scene like this one. I always find myself spending a lot of time shooting compositions at one ideal spot, making sure I get what I like before walking through the scene.

