Newport Beach, Orange County, California, USA

Living in Newport Beach at the time I saw some nice looking clouds out towards the coast on my way home from work. I checked an app on my phone to confirm if it was the right type of clouds and from there I grabbed my gear and wen straight down to the pier. I usually shoot in Laguna Beach on nights like that night, but I didn't have a solid Newport Beach Pier shot in my portfolio and I was pressed for time, so I went for it and lucked out on the conditions.

