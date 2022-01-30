Bolnore Woods, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I decided to head out with my camera on a very frosty January morning walk to my local patch of woodland, Bolnore Woods. I didn’t even intend to shoot this scene but I was walking along and noticed the frost starting to melt quickly creating an almost tropical rainforest-like scene. I thought it was a nice intimate scene with a little stream running through it as hazy sunshine lit the area. I began to setup my tripod placing it at various angles until I found the most pleasing shot. I made sure to watch the edges, making the little adjustments as I went, framing the sun just behind the bank of trees which split the rays of light as they shone through onto the scene below as pockets of light lit up the vegetation. It was a little challenging as I switched between ISO, various apertures and exposure compensation to slightly darken the scene to bring out the sun beams I then just observed for a while, listening to the sounds of the wood and chirping of the birds.

