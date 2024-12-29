Genet, Mashatu Game Reserve, Botswana

I was lucky enough to see the Genet at night three times at the waterhole in the Lala Limpopo Hide in the Mashatu Game Reserve. But only at that moment was it utterly perfect, reflected in the still water.

