    The Brocken, Harz Mountains, Germany
    By Trevor Duncan

    We had travelled to Germany from tropical Northern Australia with our family, hoping to have a white Christmas, but unfortunately, this did not eventuate. Boxing Day, however, was a different story when we went on the steam train to the top of the Brocken, the tallest peak in the Harz Mountains.

    Halfway up the mountain, we ran into a full-blown blizzard which, while not great for sightseeing, produced ideal conditions for winter photography. I made the most of the cold weather gear I had purchased for the trip by spending most of the journey standing on the footplate between the carriages.

