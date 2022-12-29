Sacred Heart Of Jesus Chapel, Jaszczurowka, Zakopane, Poland

This chapel building is a beautiful example of wooden architecture and the Zakopane style. Sponsored by the Uznanski family, the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Zakopane was designed by Stanislaw Witkiewicz and was built in 1904–1907 in the Zakopane style.

It is considered to be one of the most influential examples of the Zakopane style and the most beautiful wooden sacral building in the Tatra Mountains. Thanks to its wooden architecture atop a tall stone foundation with a steep roof topped with a small bell tower, the chapel blends in with the deep green of the spruce forest on the slopes of Jaszczurwka. The interior of the chapel is decorated with stained-glass windows.

