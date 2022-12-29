Mount Cartier Peak, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

This is the peak of Mount Cartier in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada, taken in a windstorm where the temperature was -24C (not including the wind). I had just purchased the RF 800mm f/11 lens for birding, but I found out in short order just how well it can isolate the interesting parts of 2km high mountains. Again, I chose monochrome to bring the eye to the deep shadows and a red filter to darken the blue skies behind the whirling snow up top.

