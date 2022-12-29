Hoar Frost At Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada

This shot was a series of photographs I challenged myself to take within a mile of my home. I love early morning when the Hoar frost covers fences, barbed wire and lines and clings to everything. I was struck by these leading lines that gave the appearance of railway tracks. They disappeared into a haze of trees and the end of a path. The grey sky allowed the dark fence posts and brilliant white lines to remain the shot's focus.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now