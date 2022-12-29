Emerald Lake Sunset, Yoho National Park, BC, Canada

I am obsessed with Emerald lake. Every time I visit, it welcomes me with a unique view. After a magical winter view of Lake Louise, when I thought nothing could be better than this, Emerald proved me wrong. The reflection of the mountain and lodge on the lake was phenomenal, especially during the sunset when the lights were on.

I immediately planned to capture that moment. Once I pressed the shutter button, I noticed that a car had entered the scene. I was very disappointed and planned to delete it, but once I saw the final image, I loved that light trail.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now