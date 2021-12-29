Sandfjord, Batsfjord in Varanger, Finnmark County, Norway

This reindeers went down to the sea to coolen down in the summer heat and to avoid the insects. The wind and the cool wind was a relief to this reindeers. Taken at Sandfjord which is a piece of the large Barents sea. In Båtsfjord municipality on Varanger peninsula in Finnmark county in Norway. This is one of most northern parts of Norway. The reindeer are not wild animals, but domestic reindeer. But they are difficult enough to approached so I had to use a Nikkor 400 mm lense to come close enough for this motive.

