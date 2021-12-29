Quiver Trees, Gannabos, Namaqwaland, South Africa

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

On my recent visit to South Africa, I included a visit to Namaqualand to experience its legendary spring flower extravaganza. A good Spring rainfall ensures the desert landscape transforms itself to a carpet of bright yellow, orange, pink, purple and blue flowers during the months of September and August.

Quiver trees are just one part of the rich floral heritage of this remote outback, which you'll find between the small towns of Nieuwoudtville and Loeriesfontein in the Northern Cape.

The remarkable Aloe dichotoma trees together comprise the largest and southernmost aloe forest in the world and are a cornerstone of Khoisan culture.

Perched on the rocky northern slopes overlooking the vast desert landscape, the quiver tree forest invites you to enter a world of ancient giants where Khoisan hunters would journey in days long gone to source holders for their arrows. The hollowed-out branches of the tree made excellent quivers to hold their poisoned hunting arrows.

These trees, which have distinctive smooth branches and scale-like bark, grow to 400 years old and produce vivid yellow flowers in May, June and July, as they have been doing for many thousands of years.

The forest of trees made an indelible impression on me. It silenced me and inspired me; it reminded me that time is profound, and that this natural world has witnessed far more than we will ever know.

