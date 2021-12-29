Lake Fenwick, Kent, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Lake Fenwick is one of my favorite local quick go to spots when conditions are right.

It's not particularly scenic under normal conditions, but in the fall it gets some nice color and when there's fog, it can become simply magical.

On this morning, I was hoping for some beams to cut through the fog when the sun rose high enough, but the fog remained as thick as pea soup.

I was still able to capture several images I liked, this one being my favorite. This half submerged log "island" is a very picturesque subject, with the tiny trees growing upon it's surface. A very quiet and peaceful morning it was.

