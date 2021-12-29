George L Smith State Park, Twin Cities, Georgia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Paddling around the lake at George L Smith State Park about twenty minutes before sunset, I was looking for those trees that were catching the setting sun in such a way that they actually looked like lit candles. This was the shot that captured that moment. Taking photos from a kayak made me set my ISO higher than I usually do in order to hand hold my camera, and despite the wide range of light, I was lucky to capture the glow of the tree and still retain the background details. This Georgia State Park is a wonderful place to photograph in late October and early November when the entire lake is colored in the bright oranges, yellows and greens of the changing Lake Cypress trees.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now