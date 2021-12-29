Frozen Birch, Hokkaido, Japan

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The northern Japanese Island of Hokkaido is renowned for the amount of snow it receives in an average winter. The mountains are a winter paradise and are also known for the beautiful birch trees which make for wonderful photographs. I traveled there in February of 2019 to ski and photograph this beautiful winter landscape.

This shot was taken near the town of Furano in Daisetsuzan National Park. A storm had recently passed through and brought fresh snow and a lot of wind. I came across this young birch tree covered in rime ice. The skies were grey, but the sun was filtering through, creating a beautiful scene that to me portrayed both the harshness and beauty of the winter.

