Gore Glen, Midlothian, Scotland

Gore Glen is a less well-known woodland Glen near Gorebridge in Midlothian. This shot was taken in late October 2022. There had been a fair amount of rainfall, and I guessed it would show the small waterfall to good effect - combined with the lovely autumn colours, I was correct. Thankfully, the river was not deep at this point, and I was able (with my Wellies on) to wade out to the ideal position for this shot.

I set up my tripod, checked the riverbed was firm and mounted my camera with a Lee Big Stopper 10-stop ND filter fitted. Editing in Capture was quite simple - a slight reset of the colour balance was all that was needed.

