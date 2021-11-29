Valley of Grimsdalen, Folldal Municipality, Innlandet County, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The valley of Grimsdalen its a beautiful valley there many domestic animals use to pasture in the summer time. I was there in the late september then the autumn colours literally was burning. Astonishing colours in green, yellow and red with many nuances in between paint the landscape. In the middle of Grimsdalen you could see an old pasture house and the mountains of Stygghøin in the far west. This mountain is a part of the mountain range of Rondane which is a National Park. Grimsdalen are today a protected area. It runs a car road along the valley there you can drive through the hole valley.

