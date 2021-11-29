    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Valley of Grimsdalen, Folldal Municipality, Innlandet County, Norway

    By Torbjorn Moen

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    The valley of Grimsdalen its a beautiful valley there many domestic animals use to pasture in the summer time. I was there in the late september then the autumn colours literally was burning. Astonishing colours in green, yellow and red with many nuances in between paint the landscape. In the middle of Grimsdalen you could see an old pasture house and the mountains of Stygghøin in the far west. This mountain is a part of the mountain range of Rondane which is a National Park. Grimsdalen are today a protected area. It runs a car road along the valley there you can drive through the hole valley.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®