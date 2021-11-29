Sunrise on the American Fork Twins, Wasatch Mountains, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn snow is always a gift in Utah's Wasatch Mountains. The first cold storms are my favorite time to shoot as the autumn leaves are still colorful and vibrant and provide stark contrast to the fresh snow on the Alpine peaks. This morning started with a frosty hike in the dark. As the stars faded, the horizon began to glow and I could see promise in the cloudy skies for good color. I set up in a spot that had a view in both directions and waited. The good light didn't last long. But really one shot's all I need. I'm Grateful for these moments.

