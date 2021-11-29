Indus River, Nurla Village, UT of Ladakh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn colors are not a very common phenomenon in India as most of its forest cover is evergreen forest. Only a few states in the North such as Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Ladakh and the North Eastern States generally turn up yellow during Autumn and slowly move into Fall as the winter fades in.

This picture was shot in October 2021 during a visit to a village named Nurla located on the banks of the Indus River. While it was sunny and cloudless in the sky, the hillocks blocked the light in a beautiful way to pop out the Autumn yellow in some of the trees.

