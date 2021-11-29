Autumn Oak Colours, Klaffer, Upper Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I took part in a training session on Youth Exchange held at Klaffer, Upper Austria and we went to a nearby small forest in order to do some activities on mutual trust. The light coming at a slant through the trees and the beautiful autumn colours made me shoot a number of photographs, always attracted by the red colours of the oak trees being at their best. Through the pine tree trunks and their evergreen foliage the red colour certainly stands out.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now