Autumn Dawn at Lake Bled, Slovenia

Picture Story

Once again, I decided to get up early to try to photograph the sunrise at Lake Bled, Slovenia. The weather forecast for that morning was quite negative, but I always say that in Landscape Photography you never have to give up without trying.

When I got to the location the sky was completely full of clouds. The view invited to look for a cafeteria to have a good breakfast, rather than to take out the camera.

Finally, the light was not what was expected. There were no colours in the sky that morning, but the lake water was totally flat and almost waveless and the colours of the forests created very interesting chromatic variations. I decided to take several photos of the lake to finally get a panoramic view. After all, the first light of dawn gave me a good show.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

