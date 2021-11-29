Autumn Cottonwood, Moonflower Canyon, Moab, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image was made in early November, 2021. I was in the Moab, Utah, USA area for a workshop along with a shooting buddy and we had a couple free days to explore and photograph on our own. The morning before the workshop started we explored the area looking for opportunities and happened upon some cottonwood trees that hadn’t yet dropped their leaves.

This was an old tree that we came across in Moonflower Canyon. I was captivated by the flowing appearance of this large branch. Because there was a slight breeze I bumped the ISO up to 800 in order to minimize any movement in the leaves. The focal length used for the image was 47mm. On the near-right side the camera was very close to the tree so, at f/11, I could not get everything in focus with a single capture. In order to get clear focus throughout I exposed four separate captures and then stacked them in Photoshop.

It was a fun image to make in the field and to process, I hope you enjoy it too!

