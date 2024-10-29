Lamar Valley Bison, Yellowstone NP, USA

Travelling through the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone on a blustery February morning, we came across a herd of Bison hunkered down in the snow and covered in early morning frost. We insisted that our driver stop and pile out onto the snow-covered road to capture this picture before the herd wandered back off into the fog.
