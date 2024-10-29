    Search
    An Icy Spectator, St Irenee, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In February 2024, I spent a week with my friends and fellow photographers in the famous Charlevoix region of Quebec.

    My experience in this area during autumn and wintertime is gorgeous; look at these images published in my portfolio.

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/13/05/2021/st-irene-quebec-canada

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/14/02/2021/saint-irenee-quebec-canada

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/27/09/2020/parc-national-des-grands-jardins-quebec-canada-by-jacques-geoffroy

    One morning at sunrise, we went to the St-Laurence River shoreline near St-Irénée village.

    The river has tides that can reach seven meters, so it sculpts fabulous ice blocks during the winter.

    I walked along the shoreline to find pieces of ice blocks that I could incorporate into a composition with the sunrise.

    Arriving at this spot, my imagination saw the head of a frozen animal looking at the sun’s reflection in the water. I installed my Leica DG lens, which produces beautiful star effects when set to a very small aperture (F/22).

    Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 16mm focal length. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops.

    During that short holiday, my friends and I took a lot of lovely images.

