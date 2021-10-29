Falensee, Appenzell, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The photo was taken at Fälensee, one of the two alpine lakes on the way to Saxer Lücke, our destination.

As I rounded the bend and reached this clearing, my eyes fell on the Altmann peak reflected on the mirror like surface of the lake. The late afternoon sunlight was piercing through the clouds along the slopes of the snow clad Altmann and lighting up the green slopes on the left, while the forest and the rock formations on the right side were in shadow.

I would recommend going for the hike during the summer months. The lakes are at their pristine best, the days are longer and also the trail is not covered in snow.

