    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Towcester, Northamptonshire, England
    By Zoritza Williams

    The latest issue of the magazine is out now!

    Download

    My favourite time in late summer is the farming landscape after the harvest. The fields with crops transform, creating patterns and lines.

    This magical transformation has always captured my imagination. I was lucky that the light changed after the rain. The clouds appeared to create a desirable temptation for photography.

    This location is close to home in Northamptonshire, and I often visit in all seasons.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®