Towcester, Northamptonshire, England

My favourite time in late summer is the farming landscape after the harvest. The fields with crops transform, creating patterns and lines.
This magical transformation has always captured my imagination. I was lucky that the light changed after the rain. The clouds appeared to create a desirable temptation for photography.
This location is close to home in Northamptonshire, and I often visit in all seasons.
