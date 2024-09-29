Eltham Palace, London, England

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

I took this image during a visit to Eltham Palace in the Great Hall, a late 15th-century building. The purpose of the shot was to capture the intricate details of the vaulted ceiling above the stained glass windows. I was in awe and wondered at the man hours and level of craftsmanship that went into creating something so detailed, as well as how well preserved the detailing was considering its age. I thought the lighting was just right, and I am happy with the result.