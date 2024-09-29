Curved Rock, Dunstanburgh, Northumberland, England

The latest issue of the magazine is out now!
This view is in the opposite direction of the well-known Dunstanburgh castle ruins in Northumberland.
Walking along Alnwick beach, there are many captivating possibilities for picture-making, including smooth, rounded boulder fields well-worn by the tides, the castle ruins itself, and wave pictures at various shutter speeds. But what caught my eye was this geologically interesting curved rock shelf. Clearly made of something harder than the surrounding boulders, the various strata looked to me like a wave of sorts.
I combined a long exposure with conversion to black and white to achieve a timeless representation of this scene, which has taken millennia to form.
