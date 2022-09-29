McGowan, Washington, USA

I had driven up to the Washington coast from my home in Portland Oregon to photograph the King tides at Cape Disappointment at the tail end of a storm. I knew conditions would be great for wave photography (and they were!), but what I didn't expect was to come home with a serene and quiet image that I quite liked.

After spending the day close to monster waves, photographing on high speed burst to capture the unique shapes and patterns in the waves, the clouds were beginning to break up a bit and the light was becoming a bit harsh for the kinds of images I was after. So, I slowly packed up my camera gear and loaded the car for the drive home.

I left the State park and headed south along the coast towards Astoria Oregon and a nice warm cup of coffee. As the road dropped away from the coast and approached the mouth of the Columbia River, I noticed that the cloud cover was increasing again, casting a unique light across the landscape. I came around a sharp corner in the road and past a small fish processing plant and glanced to my right to see the river. When I did, I immediately saw these pilings in the water and just knew that there was a composition here.

Finding a safe place to park, I walked back up the road to the gap in the trees where I saw the pilings. I couldn't get any closer to the water without treading on private property, so I grabbed my medium telephoto lens to get the "right" focal distance for the shot I wanted. As I set up my tripod and camera, the cloud layer, almost fog-like, kept solidifying, creating a grey slate overhead. The sun was high in the sky yet it couldn't penetrate the cloud layer directly.

I spent a fair amount of time framing up the shot, getting the spacing where I wanted it left to right, plus deciding how much water to include. As I did this, the clouds would raise and lower and I timed this shot when the clouds raised up enough to reveal the spit of land in the background, which I felt brought some additional visual interest to the shot.

Although I set off this day to photograph waves, I came home with this shot which is my favorite from the day.

