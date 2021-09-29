Wings of Kirkjufell, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was late November, and this was my first visit to the Snaefellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. Not a surprise that Kirkjufell Mountain, probably the most photographed landmark in the country, was on my bucket list! We were initially heading to shoot the sunset with the classic waterfall view.

Suddenly, we spotted the clouds forming into the shape of wings! We were running a bit late, but we couldn't resist. We stopped, jumped out of the car with our gear - leaving the door and the boot open and ran down the hill. I was worried about our luggage and kept asking my Icelandic photographer friend if it was safe to leave it there just like that? He said - of course, we are in Iceland! We found a nice spot at the lake, and the composition couldn't be better! I felt lucky to be with someone knowing the area well! This magic moment lasted for a short time only, but it was unbelievably peaceful - The Church Mountain with Angel Wings.

I remember it was windy, and after a while, I realised I left my gloves behind in the car. We still managed to get the waterfall shot afterwards, but this cloud formation was something unique, truly breathtaking.

