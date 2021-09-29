Summer Storm, Volcanic Fields of Northern Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Living off grid in northern Arizona below the rim of a Crater in the lava fields around the San Francisco Peaks gives me countless opportunities to document changing cloudscapes. That afternoon the raw power of an approaching storm found its equal in power in an area where huge molten lava rocks had been spewed out almost 1000 years ago. I keep a camera at hand at all times, to document the changing moods of nature. Scary at times, hoping not to get hit by lightning, I marvel especially during monsoon season how fast the stage is changed when a storm is approaching.

