Passing Storm, North Cape May, New Jersey, USA

Picture Story

My interest in photography is centered around a fascination with long exposures of the seashore near my home in Southern New Jersey, USA. In my photographs I want to convey not just a moment in time but more of an extended sense of time. On this early evening this storm was passing by near the coastline, but not headed in my direction. The tide was high so there was no foreground beach to complicate the composition. I was fascinated by the way the storm seemed to be pushing or plowing its way through the deep clouds ahead. Creating a wedge shape of light. I almost always work in black and white because I like the mood that it creates and the simplicity of tonal values.

